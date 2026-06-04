Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 10.6% - Should You Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.41 and last traded at $203.5680. 6,122,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,948,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 11.2%

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.72 and a beta of 3.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $5,717,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 451,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,297,233.56. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $10,705,687.25. Following the sale, the director owned 59,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,287,001.81. The trade was a 48.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 389,321 shares of company stock worth $57,608,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,775 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 875,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,923,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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