AppLovin (APP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $1.7737 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $449.03 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $246.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $543.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $650.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $673.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 111.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock worth $8,516,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,706,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,426,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $961,471,000 after purchasing an additional 639,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,747,551,000 after purchasing an additional 538,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 204.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,622 shares of the company's stock worth $149,002,000 after purchasing an additional 285,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here