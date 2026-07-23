AptarGroup (ATR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $1.0094 billion for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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