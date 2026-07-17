AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

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AptarGroup Stock Up 4.5%

ATR stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business's 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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