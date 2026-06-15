AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $117.60 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Dayah Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $7,435,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 66.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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