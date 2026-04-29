Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.37.

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Aptiv Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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