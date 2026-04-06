Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. Fox Advisors raised Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $81.32 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. President Capital started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.21.

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Aptiv Trading Down 1.2%

Aptiv stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 287,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 439.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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