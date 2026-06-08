Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.33.

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Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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