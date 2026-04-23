Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.56.

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Aptiv Stock Down 0.1%

Aptiv stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $765,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $441,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $349,067,000 after buying an additional 1,167,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $389,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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