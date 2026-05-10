Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.7752.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $92.33 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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