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Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Apyx Medical logo with Medical background
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Shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apyx Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on APYX

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.53 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 448,174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

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Analyst Recommendations for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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