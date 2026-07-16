Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.60.

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Apyx Medical Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $185.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.37. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 636,043 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 448,174 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Apyx Medical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apyx Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Apyx Medical and set a $7.00 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Apyx Medical and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s forecasts show gradually improving earnings over the next several quarters, with losses expected to narrow from around ($0.06) per share in mid-2026 to about ($0.03) per share by Q4 2027.

The firm’s forecasts show over the next several quarters, with losses expected to narrow from around in mid-2026 to about by Q4 2027. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s full-year estimates still call for losses in FY2026 and FY2027, so the business has not yet been projected to turn profitable. Apyx Medical stock page

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

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