Aqua Capital, Ltd. Buys 40,000 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $157,242,000. The trade was a 0.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Energizer Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 301,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock worth $55,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,643 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $20,606,000. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 438.2% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 553,815 shares of the company's stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 450,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here