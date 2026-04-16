Aqua Capital, Ltd. Purchases 1,643 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 1,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,052.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,021,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,697,183.50. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84.

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Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $28.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 20.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company's stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,092 shares of the company's stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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