Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock's current price.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.38.

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Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 428.41, a current ratio of 428.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, insider David Erwin Friedman sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $52,795.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,638 shares in the company, valued at $409,713.06. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 78,068 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,057,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 654,583 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,835,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,100,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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