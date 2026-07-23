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Arc Resources (AETUF) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Arc Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arc Resources is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 30, with analysts forecasting $0.48 per share and $1.1772 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarter beat EPS estimates, posting $0.75 per share versus the expected $0.50, though revenue of $1.09 billion came in slightly below consensus.
  • Wall Street sentiment is cautious: Arc Resources now has a consensus Hold rating, after several firms downgraded the stock from strong buy earlier this year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.1772 billion for the quarter.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect Arc Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arc Resources Price Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.26. Arc Resources has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AETUF shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Read More

Earnings History for Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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