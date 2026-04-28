Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Get Arc Resources alerts: Sign Up

Arc Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 867,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,142. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arc Resources has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AETUF. Zacks Research raised Arc Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities cut Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Arc Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AETUF

About Arc Resources

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here