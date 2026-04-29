Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Arc Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Arc Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arc Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AETUF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Arc Resources has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.30. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arc Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arc Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines