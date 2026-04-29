Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Arc Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arc Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AETUF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Arc Resources has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.30. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arc Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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