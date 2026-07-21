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Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Arch Capital Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arch Capital Group is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28, with analysts looking for $2.45 per share on $4.3591 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarterly report showed $2.50 EPS on $4.52 billion in revenue, and analysts currently forecast $9 EPS for the full fiscal year and $10 EPS next year.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but constructive: the stock has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $109.82, while recent analyst targets have generally been raised.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to announce earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $4.3591 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $124,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $171,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,918.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 934,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 911,036 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Earnings History for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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