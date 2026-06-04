Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian Posner Sells 3,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) Director Brian Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5%

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.34. 2,586,357 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arch Capital announced a leadership transition that expands Maamoun Rajeh’s role to President over all major segments, a move that could improve operating coordination under a single-president structure. Arch Capital Group Ltd. Announces Leadership Transition

Arch Capital announced a leadership transition that expands Maamoun Rajeh’s role to President over all major segments, a move that could improve operating coordination under a single-president structure. Positive Sentiment: The company also priced a $2.0 billion senior notes offering, which appears aimed at refinancing debt and managing its capital structure, potentially supporting financial flexibility. Arch Capital Group Prices $2 Billion Senior Notes Offering

The company also priced a $2.0 billion senior notes offering, which appears aimed at refinancing debt and managing its capital structure, potentially supporting financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made only modest changes to its forecast profile, nudging Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS estimates slightly higher while leaving the broader earnings outlook largely intact, suggesting no major change in near-term fundamentals.

Zacks Research made only modest changes to its forecast profile, nudging Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS estimates slightly higher while leaving the broader earnings outlook largely intact, suggesting no major change in near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks updates were mixed, with small cuts to Q2 2027, Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates alongside a slight Q1 2027 increase, pointing to minor estimate reshuffling rather than a dramatic downgrade.

Other Zacks updates were mixed, with small cuts to Q2 2027, Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates alongside a slight Q1 2027 increase, pointing to minor estimate reshuffling rather than a dramatic downgrade. Negative Sentiment: The most clearly negative takeaway is that analysts trimmed some future EPS estimates, which can weigh on sentiment if investors view it as a sign of softer earnings momentum ahead.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $743,168,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $411,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,885 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $400,643,000 after acquiring an additional 117,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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