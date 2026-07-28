Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 88787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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