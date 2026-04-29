Arch Capital Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Arch Capital Group NASDAQ: ACGL reported what management repeatedly described as a strong first quarter for 2026, driven by underwriting profitability across its diversified platform and supported by investment income and share repurchases. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo said the quarter reflected “attractive underwriting margin” and disciplined execution of underwriting and capital management strategies, even as he acknowledged a more competitive market environment than in recent years.

After-tax operating income was $901 million, or $2.50 per share, and Papadopoulo said the results produced an annualized net income return on average common equity of 17.8%. CFO François Morin cited an annualized operating income return on average common equity of 15.4% and said book value per share grew 1.7% during the quarter.

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Underwriting results and development

Morin said the company’s three business segments “once again delivered excellent underlying results” and reported an overall ex-cat, accident year combined ratio of 82.3%, which he said was up 130 basis points from the same quarter last year and “consistent with the more competitive environment we are facing.”

He also highlighted $200 million of favorable prior year development on a pre-tax basis, equal to 5 points on the overall combined ratio. Morin said favorable development was recognized across all three segments, “mainly in short tail lines in our P&C segments and in mortgage due to strong cure activity.” He added that a commutation of a large transaction increased favorable prior year development in the reinsurance segment by approximately 25% in the quarter.

Current year catastrophe losses were $174 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. Morin said losses were mainly tied to winter storms in the U.S. and the Iran conflict, and were “slightly lower than our seasonally adjusted expectations for natural catastrophes.” In response to analyst questions, Morin said the Iran-related losses were “certainly… real losses” with nothing paid yet, and that the company “do[es] expect more losses to come through in the second quarter.” He described exposed lines as including “terror, political violence” in the specialty book out of London.

Segment performance: Insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage

Papadopoulo said the insurance segment generated $66 million of underwriting income in the first quarter, comparing favorably to the prior-year period that was impacted by the California wildfires. He said top-line growth was “essentially flat,” reflecting a focus on profitability over volume as competitive pressures increase. He pointed to growth opportunities in casualty-focused businesses such as excess and surplus lines casualty, construction, alternative markets, and parts of the London market, while noting rate softening in some areas including large account and excess and surplus lines property, as well as some short-tail lines in London.

Papadopoulo also said the company chose not to renew certain program business acquired in its middle market commercial transaction that did not meet its risk appetite or profitability requirements. Those non-renewals are expected to reduce net premium written by about $250 million throughout 2026. Morin said insurance gross premiums written grew 2%, while net premiums written declined 1.4% year-over-year, citing the non-renewals and a shift toward lines with lower net-to-gross retention ratios. He said the ex-cat accident year loss ratio improved 70 basis points to 56.7%, while the acquisition expense ratio rose as a prior-year benefit rolled off. Morin added that operating expenses were higher due to costs tied to transitioning the middle market business to Arch systems, and he expects the operating expense ratio to revert closer to historical levels during the second half of the year.

In reinsurance, Papadopoulo said the segment produced $441 million of underwriting income, sharply higher than the year-ago quarter that was heavily impacted by the California wildfires. He cited rate reductions and increased retentions by cedents as factors behind a 6% decline in net premiums written versus a year earlier, with “shorter lines, including other property catastrophe, and marine” as primary drivers. He described an influx of new capacity from traditional markets and third-party capital as creating a “broadly competitive environment,” putting downward pressure on property catastrophe and shorter-tail rates.

Even so, Papadopoulo said underwriting performance remained “excellent,” and he highlighted a 76% combined ratio for the reinsurance group, the “fourth straight quarter of sub 80% combined ratios.” Morin said reinsurance gross premiums written were down 2.3% and net premiums written down 6% year-over-year, while the ex-cat accident year combined ratio of 78.1% was comparable to last year’s first quarter.

The mortgage segment delivered $221 million of underwriting income and $266 million of net premiums written, according to Papadopoulo. He said mortgage originations picked up modestly, but affordability challenges tied to high mortgage rates and home prices continued to constrain demand. Morin said the delinquency rate at USMI decreased to 2.06%, consistent with expectations and seasonal trends. He also noted that new insurance written at USMI included a “large non-GSE transaction” totaling $2.2 billion of NIW; absent that transaction, Morin said he would expect PMI market share to be relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Competitive dynamics: Property, casualty, and cyber

During Q&A, management emphasized active portfolio management as competition intensifies. On mid-year property catastrophe renewals, management said it expects the market to remain competitive and described “double-digit rate decrease” headwinds. Papadopoulo said Arch evaluates property catastrophe across “50 separate zones,” describing some zones as still attractive while others have moved into less attractive territory, shaping underwriting decisions.

Asked about casualty, Papadopoulo said the company remains “optimistic,” citing continued adverse development in more recent accident years as a factor that “should… sustain price increases above trend.” He said Arch favors specialty casualty, including excess and surplus lines casualty and primary positions in large account, while staying away from commercial auto and large account excess towers, which he called “very challenging.”

On cyber insurance, Papadopoulo characterized the market as being around “three P.M.” in the underwriting cycle and said AI-driven tools such as “Anthropic Mythos” represent a “real current threat” but do not fundamentally change the cyber product in his view. He described cyber as an “arm race” between attackers and defenders, with AI accelerating speed and potentially increasing systemic risk, which he said Arch is addressing in its scenario analysis.

Investments, capital management, and operational updates

On the investment side, Papadopoulo said investments contributed $408 million, or $1.13 of net investment income per share, and attributed the decline from the fourth quarter of 2025 partly to lower cash yields, lower qualified refundable tax credit benefits, and seasonal compensation payouts. Morin said the company earned a combined $568 million from net investment income and income from funds accounted using the equity method, or $1.57 per share pre-tax, slightly down from the prior quarter. He added that cash flow from operations was $1.2 billion and described the portfolio as “very high quality with a short duration.”

Arch also returned capital through repurchases. Papadopoulo said the company repurchased $783 million of common stock during the quarter while still increasing book value per share by 1.7%. Morin said that amounted to 8.3 million shares, and he added that the company repurchased an additional $311 million in shares so far in the second quarter through the prior night. Papadopoulo said share repurchases are viewed as an attractive use of excess capital when organic opportunities do not meet return thresholds, and he pointed to the board’s recent $3 billion increase to the repurchase authorization as support for that approach.

Operationally, Papadopoulo highlighted completion of a data and system migration for acquired middle market commercial businesses from Allianz to Arch systems in 18 months, calling it a milestone and citing artificial intelligence as a tool that helped accelerate parts of the transformation. In response to a question on how AI contributed, management said it was helpful in generating code in some instances but was particularly impactful in testing, including running scenarios to validate that the new platform and processes functioned properly.

Morin said Arch’s effective tax rate on pre-tax operating income was 14.8%, below the previously guided 16% to 18% range, due largely to a 1.7% benefit from discrete items. He also said Arch’s peak zone natural catastrophe probable maximum loss (1-in-250-year return level) remained flat at $1.9 billion as of January 1, equal to 8.2% of tangible shareholders’ equity.

In closing remarks, Papadopoulo said the company is “challenged with the market condition,” but maintained that Arch’s underwriting discipline and capital management position it to compete and generate returns for shareholders.

About Arch Capital Group NASDAQ: ACGL

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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