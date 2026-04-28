Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.8350. 18,321,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 33,102,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 19.89.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 10,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $68,650.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 384,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,495.36. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $60,066.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,352,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,478,344.16. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,333. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,676,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,899 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,170,701 shares of the company's stock worth $264,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Aviation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,773,136 shares of the company's stock worth $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,717,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,196,000 after buying an additional 2,796,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,197,000 after buying an additional 1,867,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Further Reading

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