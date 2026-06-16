Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.1% - Here's Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.4350. Approximately 59,261,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 38,345,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

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Key Archer Aviation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Archer’s FAA certification progress, with some commentary suggesting the stock could potentially re-rate higher if regulatory milestones continue to advance. Archer Aviation Could Double as FAA Certification Nears

Investors are increasingly focused on Archer’s FAA certification progress, with some commentary suggesting the stock could potentially re-rate higher if regulatory milestones continue to advance. Positive Sentiment: Archer remains a leading pure-play eVTOL name, and bullish coverage points to its multibillion-dollar conditional order book from United Airlines as a key long-term growth driver. Archer Aviation vs. Karman: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Archer remains a leading pure-play eVTOL name, and bullish coverage points to its multibillion-dollar conditional order book from United Airlines as a key long-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Eric Lentell was disclosed, but it was described as a routine transaction to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards rather than a strategic exit. Archer Aviation NYSE: ACHR Insider Eric Lentell Sells 3,754 Shares

An insider sale by Eric Lentell was disclosed, but it was described as a routine transaction to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards rather than a strategic exit. Negative Sentiment: Archer’s latest earnings showed continued losses and revenue below expectations, reinforcing concerns that the company is still far from profitability.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $286,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 141,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $839,449.80. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 91,839 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $546,442.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,462,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,700,768.30. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 250,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,672 in the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 840.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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