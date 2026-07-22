Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.1870. 36,900,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,083,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

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Archer Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Archer and Anduril unveiled Halo , a commercial variant of their jointly developed dual-use VTOL platform, alongside Thunder , the defense version. The new aircraft are designed for defense, cargo, and commercial logistics, broadening Archer’s addressable market and creating potential earlier revenue opportunities. Article Title

Archer and Anduril unveiled , a commercial variant of their jointly developed dual-use VTOL platform, alongside , the defense version. The new aircraft are designed for defense, cargo, and commercial logistics, broadening Archer’s addressable market and creating potential earlier revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Several reports noted that the Anduril partnership and the Thunder/Halo reveal sparked a strong investor reaction, with traders betting Archer’s defense push could reduce dependence on the slower-moving urban air mobility market. Article Title

Several reports noted that the Anduril partnership and the Thunder/Halo reveal sparked a strong investor reaction, with traders betting Archer’s defense push could reduce dependence on the slower-moving urban air mobility market. Positive Sentiment: Archer is also gaining attention for expanding its ecosystem through industry partnerships, including the Electric Skyways consortium with BETA Technologies and Macquarie Capital, which could support future air-taxi infrastructure. Article Title

Archer is also gaining attention for expanding its ecosystem through industry partnerships, including the Electric Skyways consortium with BETA Technologies and Macquarie Capital, which could support future air-taxi infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces comparing Archer Aviation to EHang Holdings focused on the broader eVTOL investment case rather than new company-specific fundamentals, so they are more likely influencing sentiment than earnings estimates. Article Title

Commentary pieces comparing Archer Aviation to EHang Holdings focused on the broader eVTOL investment case rather than new company-specific fundamentals, so they are more likely influencing sentiment than earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts said Archer still needs actual defense contracts, not just new aircraft announcements, before the market can justify a more durable re-rating. Article Title

Some analysts said Archer still needs actual defense contracts, not just new aircraft announcements, before the market can justify a more durable re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Archer’s high cash burn and the fact that its core civilian air-taxi business still depends on regulatory approval, which could limit upside if defense momentum fades. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.83.

View Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 91,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $546,442.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,462,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,700,768.30. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $58,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,847.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 250,743 shares of company stock worth $1,497,672 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.6% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 22.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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