Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.7% - Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.5530. 25,670,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 37,897,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 91,839 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $546,442.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,462,314 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,768.30. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $58,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,847.50. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 250,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company's stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 285,414 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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