Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.5990, with a volume of 740504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after buying an additional 536,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,829,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,487,000 after purchasing an additional 449,815 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,175,000 after purchasing an additional 109,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,431,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,209,000 after buying an additional 612,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here