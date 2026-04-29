Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.82 and last traded at $74.6180, with a volume of 1202734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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