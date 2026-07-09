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Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Arcos Dorados logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Arcos Dorados saw unusually heavy trading, with 1.54 million shares changing hands, about 15% above the previous session, while the stock edged up to $8.2150.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70, though some firms recently issued or maintained buy/outperform views.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.17 EPS versus $0.11 expected and revenue of $1.22 billion, up 12.9% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,542,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 1,340,031 shares.The stock last traded at $8.2150 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARCO. Weiss Ratings lowered Arcos Dorados from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Santander raised shares of Arcos Dorados to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company's stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald's franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald's Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald's menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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