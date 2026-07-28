Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Leerink Partners set a $47.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $66,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,002.37. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 7,763 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $198,965.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,157,046.43. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 110,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,319 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,629 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.5%

RCUS stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.10). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.97% and a negative net margin of 156.36%.The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Arcus Biosciences's revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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