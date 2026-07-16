Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $1.5533 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.1%

AMBP opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13,495.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,876 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company's stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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