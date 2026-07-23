Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ardagh Metal Packaging's conference call:

AMP reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $240 million , up 14% year over year and well above its guidance range, with Europe driving most of the outperformance.

AMP reported , up 14% year over year and well above its guidance range, with Europe driving most of the outperformance. The company raised full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $775 million-$790 million after a strong first half, signaling confidence in the outlook despite a mixed macro backdrop.

The company to $775 million-$790 million after a strong first half, signaling confidence in the outlook despite a mixed macro backdrop. Global beverage can sales fell 1% in Q2, but AMP still expects modest second-half global volume growth as North America normalizes and Europe remains strong.

Global beverage can sales fell 1% in Q2, but AMP still expects as North America normalizes and Europe remains strong. Europe delivered standout results, with shipments up 5% and adjusted EBITDA up 36%; the company also announced it will upsize U.K. and Spain capacity investments , lifting 2026 CapEx by $40 million.

Europe delivered standout results, with and adjusted EBITDA up 36%; the company also announced it will , lifting 2026 CapEx by $40 million. North America volumes declined 5% as expected due to contract resets and early-quarter metal supply constraints, while Brazil remained soft and volatile, leading AMP to take a cautious stance on second-half regional demand.

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Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 1,862,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13,495.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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