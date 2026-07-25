Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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AMBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arini Captial Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,109,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11,276.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 4,516,338 shares of the company's stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,638 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,357,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,834,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,072,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ardagh Metal Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardagh Metal Packaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ardagh Metal Packaging beat Q2 estimates, reporting $0.11 EPS versus $0.09 expected and $1.71 billion in revenue versus $1.61 billion expected , suggesting better-than-anticipated operating performance. Article Title

Ardagh Metal Packaging beat Q2 estimates, reporting versus and versus , suggesting better-than-anticipated operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly interim dividend of $0.10 per share , reinforcing shareholder returns and highlighting an annualized yield of about 8.5% . Article Title

The company declared a , reinforcing shareholder returns and highlighting an annualized yield of about . Neutral Sentiment: Ardagh Metal Packaging also filed its Q2 2026 interim results on Form 6-K and released an earnings presentation, which gives investors more detail on the quarter but does not appear to be a separate market-moving catalyst. Article Title

Ardagh Metal Packaging also filed its Q2 2026 interim results on Form 6-K and released an earnings presentation, which gives investors more detail on the quarter but does not appear to be a separate market-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call summary and slide deck may help investors assess the outlook, but the headline driver today is the combination of the earnings beat and dividend announcement. Article Title

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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