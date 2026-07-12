Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARDT. Zacks Research upgraded Ardent Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.12.

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Ardent Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ardent Health stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 416,784 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardent Health news, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 329,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,102.23. This represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,812 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ardent Health by 121.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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