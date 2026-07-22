Ares Capital (ARCC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $770.6710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.00 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Ares Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,530 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation NASDAQ: ARCC is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm's flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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