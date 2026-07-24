Ares Management (ARES) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $1.2639 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ares Management Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE ARES opened at $121.40 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.93.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 17,634 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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