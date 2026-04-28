Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $144.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the company's current price.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research cut Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.31.

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Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.52. 1,589,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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