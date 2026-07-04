Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Argan, Inc. NYSE: AGX. In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Argan stock on June 30th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Argan Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $706.30 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.90 and a 52 week high of $805.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $688.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.39.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $290.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.03 million. Argan had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Argan, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Argan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Argan from $399.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Argan from $375.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,120. This trade represents a 29.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Scott Baugher sold 760 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.30, for a total transaction of $557,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,550.70. This trade represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,663 shares of company stock worth $119,410,408. Insiders own 6.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,482 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $259,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Argan by 32.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,353 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $431,010,000 after acquiring an additional 192,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Argan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $332,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,759 shares of the construction company's stock worth $253,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $117,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc NYSE: AGX is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company's principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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