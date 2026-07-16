argenex (ARGX) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect argenex to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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argenex Stock Up 0.4%

ARGX opened at $862.93 on Thursday. argenex has a twelve month low of $558.34 and a twelve month high of $953.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $857.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Glj Research raised argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,014.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenex from $1,120.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,037.61.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenex by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenex

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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