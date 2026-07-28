argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of argenex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of argenex from $1,014.00 to $1,037.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,056.89.

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argenex Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of argenex stock opened at $888.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $870.53 and a 200 day moving average of $815.82. argenex has a 12 month low of $590.78 and a 12 month high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 32.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenex will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in argenex by 20,977.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 774,916 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in argenex by 2,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock worth $300,110,000 after buying an additional 340,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in argenex by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,178,000 after buying an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in argenex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,408,000 after buying an additional 324,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 570.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company's stock.

argenex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences NASDAQ: FBRX for approximately $2.2 billion , or $77 per share in cash—a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction adds FB102, an experimental anti-CD122 antibody, to argenx’s immunology pipeline. Positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease support the potential for FB102 to become a “pipeline-in-a-product” asset addressing diseases with significant unmet need. argenx to Acquire Forte Biosciences, Adding FB102 to Its Immunology Pipeline

argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences for approximately , or $77 per share in cash—a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction adds FB102, an experimental anti-CD122 antibody, to argenx’s immunology pipeline. Positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease support the potential for FB102 to become a “pipeline-in-a-product” asset addressing diseases with significant unmet need. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its EPS forecasts for argenx’s fiscal 2026 through 2030, including increases to $34.38 for 2027, $43.50 for 2028, $53.47 for 2029 and $64.39 for 2030. The upgrades indicate stronger expected long-term earnings growth and maintain a Buy rating with a $940 price target. HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for argenx

HC Wainwright raised its EPS forecasts for argenx’s fiscal 2026 through 2030, including increases to $34.38 for 2027, $43.50 for 2028, $53.47 for 2029 and $64.39 for 2030. The upgrades indicate stronger expected long-term earnings growth and maintain a rating with a $940 price target. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright modestly reduced its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $6.93 from $7.00, despite raising the full-year 2026 forecast to $26.27 from $24.35. This creates a mixed near-term earnings signal but leaves the broader outlook favorable.

HC Wainwright modestly reduced its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $6.93 from $7.00, despite raising the full-year 2026 forecast to $26.27 from $24.35. This creates a mixed near-term earnings signal but leaves the broader outlook favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lifted its price target to $932 from $867 but retained a Neutral rating, suggesting limited conviction that valuation will materially outperform despite the higher target. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird lifted its price target to $932 from $867 but retained a rating, suggesting limited conviction that valuation will materially outperform despite the higher target. Negative Sentiment: The $2.2 billion all-cash Forte acquisition will require substantial capital and carries clinical, regulatory and integration risk. Investors may remain cautious until FB102 demonstrates additional efficacy and advances successfully through later-stage trials. argenx to Buy Forte Biosciences for About $2.2 Billion

About argenex

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Further Reading

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