Argus Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus' price objective points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.36.

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Hasbro Price Performance

HAS traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 120,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Hasbro's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro beat second-quarter estimates, with EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $1.14 billion, helped by record growth in Magic: The Gathering and stronger performance in Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue, margin and EBITDA outlook, which is the main driver behind the stock’s move higher.

Hasbro beat second-quarter estimates, with EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $1.14 billion, helped by record growth in and stronger performance in Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue, margin and EBITDA outlook, which is the main driver behind the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish views after the report, citing improving growth momentum and stronger franchise execution, while trading activity showed unusual call-option buying and elevated volume, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish views after the report, citing improving growth momentum and stronger franchise execution, while trading activity showed unusual call-option buying and elevated volume, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro also unveiled new The Legend of Zelda action figures and expanded its focus on adult collectors and “kidults,” signaling an effort to grow beyond traditional kids’ toys and tap into higher-margin fan-driven demand.

Hasbro also unveiled new action figures and expanded its focus on adult collectors and “kidults,” signaling an effort to grow beyond traditional kids’ toys and tap into higher-margin fan-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed a $56 million write-down tied to canceled future video games, but management emphasized that key projects remain intact and is now concentrating on fewer, larger game releases.

The company disclosed a $56 million write-down tied to canceled future video games, but management emphasized that key projects remain intact and is now concentrating on fewer, larger game releases. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $111 from $125 while keeping an overweight rating, reflecting some caution on valuation even as the earnings trend improved.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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