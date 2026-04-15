Argus Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Argus from $140.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Argus' target price points to a potential upside of 41.74% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price target on Lennar in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $99.87.

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Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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