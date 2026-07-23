Argus Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $114.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Argus' price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.76.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 1,219,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab beat Q2 estimates, posting $1.62 EPS on $7.07 billion in revenue, with record trading activity and strong net interest revenue helping drive results. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook above Wall Street expectations. Article Title

Schwab beat Q2 estimates, posting $1.62 EPS on $7.07 billion in revenue, with record trading activity and strong net interest revenue helping drive results. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook above Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued client growth, adding 1.4 million brokerage accounts, along with AI-related investments and higher trading activity, suggesting momentum could continue beyond the quarter. Article Title

Management highlighted continued client growth, adding 1.4 million brokerage accounts, along with AI-related investments and higher trading activity, suggesting momentum could continue beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock’s valuation and earnings power. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock’s valuation and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added Charles Schwab to its #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list, which may support investor sentiment toward the name. Article Title

Zacks added Charles Schwab to its #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list, which may support investor sentiment toward the name. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that SCHW stock slipped or stayed below recent highs despite the earnings beat, as investors appeared focused on expenses and the stock’s prior run-up rather than the headline results. Article Title

Some coverage noted that SCHW stock slipped or stayed below recent highs despite the earnings beat, as investors appeared focused on expenses and the stock’s prior run-up rather than the headline results. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also framed the quarter as evidence of stronger long-term growth, with commentary suggesting Schwab may no longer be “dead money,” but these were more interpretive than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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