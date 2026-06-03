Argus Issues Positive Forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Argus' price target indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.2%

HPE traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 10,516,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,262,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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