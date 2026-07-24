Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Up 5.1% - Here's What Happened

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.5450. Approximately 179,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,300,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arhaus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.97 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Arhaus by 203.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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