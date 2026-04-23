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Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ariana Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72 and traded as high as GBX 2. Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 2, with a volume of 200,066 shares traded.

Ariana Resources Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of £53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.72.

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ariana Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company's flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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