Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.48 and last traded at $177.8890, with a volume of 8694360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total value of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,287,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $884,615,987.97. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,868 shares of company stock valued at $154,661,490. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here