Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 2.9% - Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.48 and last traded at $177.8890. 8,396,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,819,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total transaction of $55,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,333,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,686,539.24. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 674,729 shares of company stock valued at $103,441,374 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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