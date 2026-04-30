Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 2.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.58 and last traded at $172.7870. 6,086,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,755,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.68.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.83.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after acquiring an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after acquiring an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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