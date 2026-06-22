Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 2.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.20 and last traded at $174.6580. Approximately 9,441,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 8,750,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.67.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,154,570,000 after acquiring an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after acquiring an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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